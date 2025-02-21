“A lot has changed since I first became a nurse but for the better” – local nurse takes pride in her career this Mental Health Nurses Day

Nicola Owen, ward manager at the Trust’s Bluebell Ward

As part of Mental Health Nurses Day (21 February 2025), Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating its dedicated workforce of mental health nurses by sharing colleagues’ stories and shining a spotlight on their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme is ‘our nurses, our future and the economic power of care’. Nicola Owen – ward manager at the Trust’s Bluebell Ward, a new mental healthcare ward for older adults in the north of Derbyshire, located at Walton Hospital, discusses her experience as a mental health nurse, her background and what the future of nursing looks like to her.

What is your current role and how long have you been a nurse?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am currently the ward manager at the Bluebell Ward at Walton Hospital, caring for older adults from across northern Derbyshire with acute mental health needs.

In my role I am responsible for managing all the staff that are based on the Bluebell Ward, which includes leading staff meetings and ensuring that the ward has enough staff so that patients receive good quality care and are listened to. I monitor our compliance against key health and safety standards, and I also think about what can be done better on the ward and what lessons can be learnt when we haven’t got it right. I support staff supervision, and as part of that I often help nurses to find what they want to do with their careers.

In September it will be 18 years since I became a registered Mental Health nurse. That time has gone very quickly!

What inspired you to become a nurse?

Caring for others has always come naturally to me – even from a young age. I used to help my great grandmother when she was housebound with ulcers on her legs. As a child I helped the district nurse to dress her legs and stayed with her every weekend, and I have lots of happy memories from this time in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to becoming a registered nurse, I worked as a health care assistant in mental health for a private company. I became a nurse as I was fascinated by mental health and wanted to understand more and to help people. I also knew that it was possible to progress within a career in nursing if you are willing to keep learning - and I am very proud of my achievements to date.

How did you get into this career?

When I left school, I went to college and studied a General National Vocational Qualification (GNVQ) in health and social care at level 2. I then went on to start the level 3 course but was told I was not ‘clever’ enough to be a nurse by my peers and so I didn’t complete the course.

Instead, I secured a job in a care home at a private unit which inspired me to become a nurse. When I left the care home, I got a job in a new private unit for women with forensic backgrounds and severe mental health conditions; this was where I first experienced working in mental health. I learnt how to listen more effectively, and it fulfilled me personally to see people move on and make better lives for themselves. I also learnt how trauma can have an impact on your life.

I then went to work in a mental health rehabilitation unit in Sheffield – I always wanted to come back to here someday as a nurse. Later, I attended Chesterfield College part-time for two days a week and worked full time on night duty to complete an ‘access to nursing’ course, which is the level 3 qualification. This provided me with the qualifications to apply for the nursing course at Nottingham university.

What's been the highlight of your career so far?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have had many highlights in my career, but seeing people recover, flourish and become part of their community is the most rewarding. I also welcome feedback from the people I care for as it shows just how much of a difference our care has made on their lives, even when I didn’t think so at the time.

Another part of my role that I enjoy is supporting my team to be their best selves. Finally, the opening of the new Bluebell Ward and leading the management of this ward is at the top of my nursing career ‘highlights reel’ so far.

What do you like most about being a nurse?

I enjoy talking to people and getting to know them. Developing skills and confidence in people as well as myself gives me a sense of achievement. Using my skills to problem solve, using mindfulness with patients as well as seeing patients leave hospital feeling much better than when they were admitted is also very rewarding.

What's the most challenging part of being a nurse?

I find it hard not always having the answers and not always being able to fix things for people who are struggling. However, I understand that loneliness is a big part of mental health conditions and that as a society this needs to get better.

What are the main skills needed to do your role?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You need to have a lot of skills to be a nurse such as patience, being non-judgemental, good at problem-solving, be caring and thoughtful, but most of all you need to really listen to people and follow your instinct when you think things are not quite right.

As a manager you need to think about how to support your staff and balance this with the needs of the ward. You should be friendly and approachable as well as fair, but also be firm when appropriate – which can be a difficult balance to strike at times.

Are there any exciting work projects coming up?

Recently the team and I have moved into the new Bluebell Ward, which I manage, and it is very exciting to able to shape and influence the future of the care provided on the ward. This is a bright and open space, offering patients their own private ensuite rooms, making it quite different to the shared accommodation that they were previously used to. Patients thrive in these spaces as they can make them their own room feel like a ‘home away from home’, and ultimately that should aid their recovery and overall patient experience. For example, patients can control the heating, have their own televisions, can change the pictures in their rooms and much more.

The next facilities to open as part of the Making Room for Dignity programme are the Derwent Unit in Chesterfield and the Carsington Unit in Derby, providing care for working-age adults with acute needs. I am looking forward to making people’s lives better because of these new and exciting developments as well as being able to work as a team and growing as a collective.

Do you have any advice for the next generation of nurses?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursing can be hard at times. However, it is also a very, very rewarding career. For budding nurses, I would say: keep learning, keep listening and just do your best. I learn something new every day and I try to encourage others to do the same. It is important to be a role model, be kind and know that there will be good and bad days. The better days are the ones that make it all worthwhile so never lose sight of why you are doing this role.

How does the future of nursing look to you?

The future of nursing is all about the people we help, aiming to improve the lives of those in need and to provide exceptional care from the outset. A lot has changed since I first became a nurse but for the better, and I am sure the profession will develop in even more exciting ways in the future.

You can learn more about the Making Room for Dignity Programme on the Derbyshire Healthcare website and visit www.derbyshirehealthcarejobs.co.uk to find out more about current vacancies.