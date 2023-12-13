A huge smashing pumpkin total for local air ambulance from Mr Pumpkin 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Pumpkin presented Julie Fletcher, Volunteer Derbyshire Community Representative for DLRAA, with the money.

They decided they would support the DLRAA in a very unique way. Now in its Seventh year, On Sunday 1st October 2023 they opened their farm for Pumpkin picking and they had lots of fun activities for all the family including a fairground, Pumpkin trail, Project D and homemade locally produced food and drinks from Oakfield Farm in Stanley Common.

They planted over 40 different varieties and a total of 90,000 plants, from orange pumpkins, white pumpkins, star shaped pumpkins, giant pumpkins, teeny tiny pumpkins, warty pumpkins, striped pumpkins and ugly pumpkins, they really do have the perfect pumpkin for every pumpkin household.

Mr Pumpkin said: May I take this opportunity to thank all those lovely visitors who have supported us over the season, and hope to see many familiar faces again, in a healthy 2024.

"We have had generous donations to our partner charity and thank our Mr Pumpkin community and Morrison’s Derby for all their amazing support. Wishing you all the very best of health in the future.

“Please keep an eye out for our posters next year, we are growing even more pumpkins next year”. Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the money from Mr Pumpkin.

This event since 2017 has raised £16879.33 for the DLRAA, which is absolutely amazing and we thank everyone who has supported and given generously to this event over the years.

When you’re fighting for your life, every second counts. For us, this makes every mission critical.

DLRAA was formed in 2008, every day of the year your local air ambulance is helping save lives. Our critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of eight rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies, to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents.