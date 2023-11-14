On a cold autumn evening, members of the Wirksworth community came together to show their thanks, appreciation and love for all of the team at Hannage Brook Medical Centre, based in Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

Hosted by The Rhubarb Kitchen, a local catering and events company, and assisted by members of the community, the whole of the Hannage Brook Team were transported to a surprise location, where they were welcomed with a round of applause and a glass of fizz, a beautiful feasting table designed by The Rhubarb Kitchen and Perfect Peaks Patisserie. They were also treated to the most amazing magic show hosted by Steve Faulkner.

At the end of the evening, each of the team were presented with a vibrantly beautiful bunch of dried flowers, each labelled with a personal message of thanks, organised by Town Councillor, Paul Carr.

Dr’s Phil Packer and Penny Blackwell (GP Partners) leading the practice, said that they “were completely blown away by the generosity and support of the wonderful community who provide us support and challenge every day and who make us want to continually do better and work hard for our community that we all serve and feel such an integral part of. We take “team” very seriously at Hannage Brook, recognising the crucial part that everyone working here has to play in keeping the vision alive that we have for the practice. For the community to recognise this and celebrate our entire team, makes us feel very proud and very grateful”

A community says thank you!

Needless to say there were a few tears shed on the night, with a fair few heart-warming speeches and some wonderfully kind words spoken.

The Practice was also recognised by way of a service award, presented by Theresa Peltier (High Sheriff of Derbyshire) which will take pride of place in the surgery reception.

Lisa Bridge, owner of The Rhubarb Kitchen when asked why she decided to arrange the evening said that “I simply wanted to share the love and show appreciation for all of the Hannage Brook team because I know how well thought of the whole team are within our community and I think it is safe to say that was accomplished! Acts of kindness will always play a huge part in our values as a business”