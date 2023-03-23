News you can trust since 1855
23 of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Dronfield, Belper, Heanor and Ilkeston – according to NHS reviews

These are some of the GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the best reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT

There are few more important decisions than finding the right GP surgery, but with so many across the county, it can be difficult to know where to look.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

1. Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 3.8/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

2. The Surgery at Wheatbridge, Chesterfield

The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 3.8/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 4/5 rating.

3. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 4/5 rating. Photo: Google

The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

4. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield

The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

