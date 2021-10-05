206 further coronavirus cases in Chesterfield

A total of 10,965 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 4 (Monday), up from 10,759 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 10,450 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,941.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,311 over the period, to 7,934,936.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chesterfield increased by 206 over the weekend, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 223 people had died in the area by October 4 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 10,834 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

A delay from one data source has resulted in a "small impact" on the national total number of deaths reported today, according to a notice on the coronavirus dashboard.

It added any additional deaths will be included in tomorrow's update.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.