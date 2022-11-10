News you can trust since 1855
19 of the best dentists in Derbyshire according to NHS reviews – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Belper and Clay Cross

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago

It is always important to find the right dentist for you, but with numerous surgeries in all corners of the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best dentists across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Glumangate Dental Practice, Chesterfield

The Glumangate Dental Practice has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Saltergate Dental Care, Chesterfield

Saltergate Dental Care has a 4.3/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Ashgate Dental Practice, Ashgate Road

Ashgate Dental Practice has a 4.7/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Chatsworth Dental Care, Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating.

Photo: Google

NHSDerbyshireMatlockChesterfieldClay Cross
