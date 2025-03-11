The GP Patient Survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice. Last year’s survey saw around 700,000 patients complete a questionnaire, asking about their experiences at their GP surgery.

Across the country, most patients described the overall experience at their surgery as either ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Nearly 20% of patients, however, were unhappy with their GP – with 9.4% saying that their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% describing it as ‘very poor’.

These are 18 GP surgeries across Derbyshire that received positive ratings from their own patients. This is not an exhaustive list and the practices are not ranked in any particular order.

GP surgeries These are some of Derbyshire's best-rated GP surgeries - according to their patients.

Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield 84% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Whittington Moor Surgery, Chesterfield 81% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Dronfield Medical Centre, Dronfield 94% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.