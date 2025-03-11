18 of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Dronfield, Bolsover, Ilkeston and Alfreton – based on what their patients say

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST
These GP surgeries across Derbyshire have some of the highest levels of patient satisfaction.

The GP Patient Survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice. Last year’s survey saw around 700,000 patients complete a questionnaire, asking about their experiences at their GP surgery.

Across the country, most patients described the overall experience at their surgery as either ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Nearly 20% of patients, however, were unhappy with their GP – with 9.4% saying that their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% describing it as ‘very poor’.

These are 18 GP surgeries across Derbyshire that received positive ratings from their own patients. This is not an exhaustive list and the practices are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best-rated GP surgeries - according to their patients.

1. GP surgeries

These are some of Derbyshire’s best-rated GP surgeries - according to their patients. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
84% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

84% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
81% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Whittington Moor Surgery, Chesterfield

81% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
94% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Dronfield Medical Centre, Dronfield

94% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockIlkestonChesterfieldBelper
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice