News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These surgeries have been recommended by other patients on the NHS website.

18 of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Belper, Matlock and Alfreton – according to NHS reviews

These are some of the GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the best reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago

There are few more important decisions than finding the right GP surgery, but with so many across the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Surgery at Wheatbridge, Chesterfield

The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 3.8/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 4/5 rating.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield

The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChesterfieldNHSMatlockBelperGP surgeries