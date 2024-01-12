News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

15 of the best GP surgeries across Derbyshire based on NHS reviews – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Belper, Matlock and Alfreton

These are some of the GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the best reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:20 GMT

There are few more important decisions than finding the right GP surgery, but with so many across the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

READ THIS: Chesterfield doggy daycare business set to feature on Channel 5 show after “amazing”experience for owner

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best-reviewed GP surgeries across the county.

1. GP surgeries

These are some of the best-reviewed GP surgeries across the county. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

2. Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 4/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

3. The Surgery at Wheatbridge, Chesterfield

The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 4/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 5/5 rating.

4. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 5/5 rating. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NHSChesterfieldDerbyshireBelperMatlockGP surgeriesChannel 5