These are some of the GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the best reviews.

There are few more important decisions than finding the right GP surgery, but with so many across the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

2 . Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Surgery at Wheatbridge, Chesterfield The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 4/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales