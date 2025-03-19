12 of the worst rated GP surgeries across Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Bolsover, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Buxton and more – based on what their patients say

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
These GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire are among some of the lowest-rated across the county – according to their own patients.

The GP Patient Survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice. Last year’s survey saw around 700,000 patients complete a questionnaire, asking about their experiences at their GP surgery.

Across the country, most patients described the overall experience at their surgery as either ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Nearly 20% of patients, however, were unhappy with their GP – with 9.4% saying that their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% describing it as ‘very poor’.

These are some of the GP surgeries across Derbyshire with the lowest proportion of patients who rated their experience as good. This is not an exhaustive list and the practices are not ranked in any particular order (surgeries in Derby and South Derbyshire were not included).

These are some of the GP surgeries across Derbyshire with the lowest patient ratings.

1. Lowest patient ratings

These are some of the GP surgeries across Derbyshire with the lowest patient ratings. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
64% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good.

2. Royal Primary Care, Clay Cross

64% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
59% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good.

3. Royal Primary Care, Grangewood

59% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
66% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good.

4. Ivy Grove Surgery, Ripley

66% of patients described their overall experience of this GP surgery as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GP surgeriesChesterfieldDerbyshireBuxtonIlkestonHeanorRipleyClay Cross
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice