The GP Patient Survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice. Last year’s survey saw around 700,000 patients complete a questionnaire, asking about their experiences at their GP surgery.
Across the country, most patients described the overall experience at their surgery as either ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).
Nearly 20% of patients, however, were unhappy with their GP – with 9.4% saying that their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% describing it as ‘very poor’.
These are some of the GP surgeries across Derbyshire with the lowest proportion of patients who rated their experience as good. This is not an exhaustive list and the practices are not ranked in any particular order (surgeries in Derby and South Derbyshire were not included).
