Youngsters swap classroom for the pool

Enthusiastic youngsters from Eckington Junior School put North East Derbyshire District Council’s lifeguards through their paces during a special training exercise.

Around a dozen children attended Eckington Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre for the hour-long session, where they pretended to be customers getting into difficulty or needing first aid.

The exercise helped lifeguards with their observation, communication, reaction and rescue skills, while also proving to be lots of fun for the children!

Stephen Birds, NEDDC’s Swimming Development Officer, who led the session, said: “The children were amazing and so enthusiastic.

Pictured (from left): NEDDC lifeguards Daniel Clay and Joshua Ward, with ‘casualty’ Rhivan.

“They listened carefully to everything we asked them to do and really helped our lifeguards with their training.”

The youngsters learnt how the lifeguards would rescue someone from the bottom of the pool, how they rescue people in difficulty in the pool, how they use a spinal board, what they would do if a spinal board was not available and the first aid they would give to someone who is not breathing.

Sue Alcock, Learning Mentor at Eckington Junior School, said: “The children had a great time! It’s enabled them to learn about the role of a lifeguard – the potentially dangerous side to their job. I’m really proud of their efforts.”

All NEDDC lifeguards undergo rigorous training and retake their National Pool Lifeguards Qualification every two years.

Last year (the last time they were tested) they achieved a 100% pass rate after independent assessors came to our facilities and put them through their paces.

The exam consisted of fitness swims, deep water recovery, casualty rescue, spinal injury management, first aid, CPR and a 58-question theory paper.