Young people considering their future options find answers as Derby hosts national event

Almost 2,000 young people from schools and colleges across the UK came together in Derby to find out more about university life as they consider their future options.

Hosted by the University of Derby, the UK University & Apprenticeship Search Fair aims to help Year 11 and 12 students to make decisions about their post-18 education and career choices, as well as Year 13s who need support and guidance.

The large-scale exhibition is held nationally at prestigious sporting venues and selected universities, providing students with a chance to attend seminars, tour the campus and get expert help with finance and UCAS applications.

There was also the chance for prospective students to participate in a ‘taster day’ as part of the event, to experience first-hand student life at the University of Derby.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “It was an honour for the University of Derby to host this important national event, with more than sixty exhibitors on site.

“We recognise that choosing the next steps in your career is an important decision, so events such as this provide an excellent opportunity for young people to explore their options and to help decide which university or apprenticeship is right for them.”

A series of seminars were hosted throughout the day including sessions on student finance, university life and personal statements. Students were also given the opportunity to take part in campus tours around the University’s Kedleston Road site, as well as gaining advice from the Admissions team, meeting the Union of Students and finding out more about Derby’s award-winning halls of residence.

Visitors got the chance to participate in taster sessions such as ‘How to Handle Historical Sources’ – an in-depth discussion on what we can learn from the past hosted by the Humanities team – and a session exploring word play, drawing and risk taking for those interested in Graphic Design and Illustration.

Young people from across the UK visited the University of Derby as it hosted the UK University & Apprenticeship Search Fair.

Professor Keith McLay added: “It was a fantastic event that really showcased what the University of Derby has to offer, including its state-of-the-art facilities, friendly and supportive staff, as well as the range of courses available to study.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective students to more events we have an offer at the University of Derby.”

The University of Derby is hosting two Open Days for prospective students on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 June.

Welcome talks will be held at both Kedleston Road and Markeaton Street sites, while experts will be on hand to share further information on Degree Apprenticeships.

There will also be tours of the University’s accommodation, which was voted Best University Housing in the Global Student Living Awards 2024.

Find out more about events at the University of Derby and book your place.