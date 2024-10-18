Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve young people of junior/primary and secondary school ages, from around Amber Valley have recently received a 'Young Heroes Award' for overcoming extreme personal difficulties or issues in their lives.

Belper and Duffield Rotary have arranged the annual 'Young Heroes Awards' since 2014 with young people being nominated entirely by their school. The criteria are that the school student, despite extreme personal difficulties, has shown resilience and fortitude to progress with their education, often bringing joy and inspiration to those around them.The Awards ceremony took place during a lunch organised by Rotary at Shottle Hall Country House Hotel near Belper.

The 'Young Heroes' with their family and school staff were guests alongside awards sponsors and Rotary members and their family. All enjoyed a lunch of a trio of Cumberland sausage with onions and gravy followed by chocolate brownie and ice cream. Retired Member of Parliament and local resident Pauline Latham presented each 'Young Hero' with a certificate and an engraved boxed award after their school staff member had read out a citation setting out the circumstances leading to the nomination.

The twelve 'Young Heroes Awards' recipients are: Arthur, Skye, Logan, Stanley, Oliver, Bethany, Bella, Dalaa, April, Holly, Otto and Sam.

They were nominated by: Belper High School and 6th Form College, Ecclesborne School Duffield, Heage Primary, Herbert Strutt Primary and Pottery Primary of Belper and Swanwick School and Sports College.

President of Belper and Duffield Rotary John Stamp who welcomed everyone to the Young Heroes Awards said, "Rotary members feel a special privilege and honour to celebrate the courage and determination of young people who have difficult challenges in their lives." John also said, "On behalf of Rotary, I must give a warm thankyou to the 'Young Heroes' sponsors without whom the awards could not take place: Killingworth and Parrott Solicitors, Lubrizol Chemicals, Titan Childrens Trust and Shottle Hall Hotel. Also a personal thank you to the awards organisers, Rotary members Ann Walker and Nick Blurton."

At the end of the awards lunch, Derbyshire Constabulary were kind enough to have a couple of officers bring a police patrol vehicle to Shottle Hall with award recipients enjoying chatting with the police officers and checking out the vehicles emergency equipment - rural and quiet Shottle area has never heard so many 'two tone' emergency horns before!