Young artists from Dunston Academy team up with charity to create canvas of Derbyshire heroes

Kain Smith, Lucy Orwin, Lexi-Mae Goddard and Jenson Pashley, who attend Dunston Primary & Nursery Academy, worked with a creative mentor designated to them by The Mighty Creatives; an award-winning charity that provides creative youth services for young people.

Their task was to paint a picture titled ‘We Are Amazing People of Derbyshire’ and the youngsters collaborated to produce a canvas that features portraits of themselves with famous people from the county.

They include Florence Nightingale, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, Erasmus Darwin, Bess of Hardwick, Anthony Babbington and Thomas Cook; founder of the world-wide travel agency, who was born in Melbourne.

The painting will now take pride of place as a permanent piece of artwork in the school, which is a part of the Cavendish Learning Trust that also includes Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Barron Hill Academy and Netherthorpe.

Headteacher Louise Parker said: “I am so proud of our young artists, who have created an incredible piece of work for our school.

“We are lucky to have so many inspirational people who come from Derbyshire, and our pupils have had fun learning more about them.

“The Mighty Creatives have been brilliant. Children worked with a professional artist and creative mentor to produce the canvas and it will take pride of place at Dunston Primary & Nursery Academy.”

Since her appointment as headteacher, Mrs Parker has emphasised the positive impact that linking with external organisations such as The Mighty Creatives can have on school life.

Dunston, which has more than 250 children between the ages of 3 and 11 on roll, gives each child the opportunity to learn a musical instrument, whilst the school works in partnership with Brookfield School, too; Brookfield supports them as part of the Shape Learning Partnership by providing sporting activities for pupils.

Meanwhile, Parent/Carer group FODSA have recently become a registered charity and work closely with the school to arrange events and funds for various projects.

Mrs Parker added: “It’s important to work in collaboration with external organisations to create lasting relationship for the benefit of the school and its community.