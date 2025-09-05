YMCA Key College celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted result

Staff and students at a “life-changing” college which helps Derbyshire youngsters overcome significant barriers to learning are celebrating after it was awarded a Good rating by Ofsted.

Staff and students at a “life-changing” college which helps Derbyshire youngsters overcome significant barriers to learning are celebrating after it was awarded a Good rating by Ofsted.

YMCA Derbyshire’s YMCA Key College, which provides vocational training for young people aged 16–18 - or up to 24 for those with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) - received praise across the board following an inspection at the end of last month.

The college caters to young people who require a more supportive pathway in education, offering them training with small class sizes and highly dedicated tutors.

YMCA Derbyshire's YMCA Key College students at their celebration event on August 22 after they received their results.

Spread across three campuses - in Nightingale Road and St Mark’s Road in Derby, and Coronation Street in Ilkeston - the college, which is set to grow further over the next year, offers a wide variety of courses, including retail, catering, sport, childcare, and practical work skills.

Each year it takes in around 136 students, who inspectors said benefited from “well-planned courses and personalised support that helps them enjoy their learning and make good progress.”

In particular, students valued “the strong relationships with staff, who they describe as caring, approachable and quick to offer help. This support builds their confidence and learners are rightly proud of what they achieve.”

Inspectors also praised the college’s strong links with local employers and other organisations, which result in structured placements and well-designed courses that “prepare learners for the workplace and help them understand their role in the wider community.”

They credited college staff for “having a strong understanding of learners’ needs, including those who have previously disengaged from education or faced significant barriers to learning.”

They added: “Learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive tailored support and inclusive teaching. Learners with SEND feel well supported and achieve strong outcomes as a result of the targeted help they receive.”

Louise Curd, director of lifelong learning at YMCA Derbyshire, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our recent Ofsted ‘Good’ rating and feel it is testament to the work our colleagues do day in, day out, to support our young people.

“At YMCA Key College we offer young people so much more than a qualification – we give our learners access to opportunities that help them grow in confidence and prepare for the future.

“We are passionate about creating pathways that give every young person the chance to achieve their goals and take their next steps in education, employment, or life.”

One student who has benefited from attending YMCA Key College is Nicole, who had previously left school aged 15 without any qualifications due to finding mainstream education too overwhelming.

Since attending YMCA Key College, she has achieved a CACHE Level 1 Diploma in Caring for Children and is now working at a nursery.

She said: "I had tried different schools and adult education services before and nothing worked for me. I was severely anxious, depressed and really struggled day to day with my Autism. I knew I couldn't carry on like this, but I wanted to change my life around.

“A friend told me about YMCA Key College. From my first day there I felt so welcome. The staff were amazing and in time my confidence grew.

"I love my new job. If you would have said this was my life two years ago, I wouldn't have believed you. YMCA Key College has built me up and the whole experience was life-changing.”

Gillian Sewell, CEO of YMCA Derbyshire, said: “I am incredibly proud of our dedicated staff at YMCA Key College, whose commitment, care, and passion for supporting young people has been rightly recognised in this Ofsted report.

“Every day, they go above and beyond to ensure learners like Nicole are given the support, opportunities, and encouragement to thrive.

“This achievement is a true reflection of their hard work and unwavering belief in the potential of every young person.”

YMCA Key College is currently recruiting new learners for the upcoming academic year. To find out more, visit www.keycollege.co.uk