Work on major new teaching centre at Chesterfield College begins – with project set to be finished next year

A project to create a state-of-the-art teaching centre at Chesterfield College is now underway – with work on the development set to be completed next year.

The development of a new advanced manufacturing and life sciences teaching centre in Chesterfield is underway, with the new facility expected to open its doors in early 2026.

Chesterfield College recently welcomed employers and dignitaries from across the local community to sign the steels of its new advanced manufacturing and life sciences building development on Infirmary Road.

In partnership with building contractors Robertson, visitors were treated to a tour of the development, followed by a spectacular lunch served by hospitality and professional cookery students in the college’s on-site restaurant, Taste.

This photo shows what the new teaching centre will look like once work at the site is completed.

Chesterfield College Principal and CEO, Julie Richards OBE, said: “After a long time in the planning stages I am absolutely delighted to finally share details of the new Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences facility that we will be offering to our learning community from 2026.

“Concentrating on the latest industry skills and technology, with a real focus on vitally important green skills, the facility has been curated in consultation with local employers to ensure it produces a skilled workforce to supply local demand for years to come.”

“This build is one of multiple and significant investments we are making to our campus as a result of us successfully securing investment from the government’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund.

“Work has commenced on a new commercial zone featuring new hairdressing, beauty therapy and massage facilities – which will be open to the public – alongside our already popular training restaurant, Taste.”

Housing cutting-edge workshops for students across science, engineering, manufacturing, construction and automotive studies, plans for the building were shared with the visiting party.

Jonathan Sizer, regional managing director for Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, added: “With a focus on innovation, growth and sustainability, the state-of-the-art facility is progressing well with the steel frame now complete. We are ensuring that the project meets Chesterfield College’s mission of inspiring futures and changing lives, and look forward to continuing to work closely with students, staff and stakeholders to create a facility that everyone can be proud of.

“We have extensive experience in delivering high-quality educational projects in the area, so it’s great to bring this expertise to our first project for Chesterfield College.”

To ensure the sustained development of technology and skills available in the new advanced manufacturing and life sciences building, Chesterfield College will be seeking the support of our town’s local business community and will shortly be offering a range of sponsorship packages. If your company would be interested in being the first to find out more, contact: [email protected].