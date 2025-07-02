Winster Wakes up to fun

Winster pupils Maypole dancing

As Winster Wakes gets underway, Winster Primary School turned cafe and host for the afternoon!

Cream teas were served to sounds of joyful song from the pupils of Winster along with volunteer pupils of Monyash School. This followed a spectacular display of skill from the children demonstrating the age-old tradition of Maypole!

Winster CE Primary School has been at the heart of Winster Wakes tradition for many years, with further events of wreath making and the Teddy Bears picnic planned for later in the week!