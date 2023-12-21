Winster School raise the roof at Stable Manners performance!
On Tuesday 19th December, the 13 children at Winster School gave a performance of the Nativity story 'Stable Manners' that would have been worthy of the West End!
The entire village appeared to turn out to support the children and enjoyed mulled wine, refreshments and crumble provided by the PTFA.
The children sang, acted and danced with professionalism and masses of enthusiasm and some children had to take on many parts, which was a real skill.
Lots of work behind the scenes had gone into this performance, but the children went above and beyond and blew everyone away with their efforts!
It was truly a wonderful start to Christmas at Winster and will stay in our memories for a long while.
