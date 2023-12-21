News you can trust since 1855
Winster School raise the roof at Stable Manners performance!

West End Stars in the making!
By jo gotheridgeContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
On Tuesday 19th December, the 13 children at Winster School gave a performance of the Nativity story 'Stable Manners' that would have been worthy of the West End!

The entire village appeared to turn out to support the children and enjoyed mulled wine, refreshments and crumble provided by the PTFA.

The children sang, acted and danced with professionalism and masses of enthusiasm and some children had to take on many parts, which was a real skill.

Mary and Joseph welcoming the babyMary and Joseph welcoming the baby
Mary and Joseph welcoming the baby

Lots of work behind the scenes had gone into this performance, but the children went above and beyond and blew everyone away with their efforts!

It was truly a wonderful start to Christmas at Winster and will stay in our memories for a long while.

We have places at our lovely school available for Sept 2024 start. If you wish to visit our school or find out more

Home - The White Peak Federation (secure-primarysite.net) or phone us on 01629 650238.

