Window into the 'world of work' for Wirksworth students

The students, from Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth, spent the day with Longcliffe Quarries Ltd, one of the largest independent quarrying companies in the UK which employs 190 people.

From its two quarries near Wirksworth, the company produces over 100 calcium carbonate products for use in a wide range of essential applications from animal feed and glass making to adhesives and construction aggregates.

The 13 and 14-year-olds were taken on a tour of many parts of the company’s operations including quarrying, logistics, finance, commercial and its laboratory. They also visited Hoe Grange Quarry (a former Longcliffe quarry and now a nature reserve) where they were shown the work the company does on biodiversity with local nature organisations.

The students found out about quarry roles and the use of giant mobile plant

Anthony Gell Assistant Headteacher Katy Lowe said: “These types of visits provide a valuable window into the world of work for our students. The trip to Longcliffe gave Year 9 a meaningful encounter with a potential employer and a very interesting view of the variety of jobs they offer. The students were surprised to see that the operation doesn’t just offer heavy duty work in the quarry. Among other jobs, they also got to see sales and finance teams in action.”

Student Charlie said: “I really enjoyed the visit, it was very interactive with lots of friendly people. The blast explosion was my favourite part to watch.”

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead added: “It’s important to us that we build good connections with local schools and potential employees of the future. It’s also vital that we encourage a better understanding of the variety of skills we look for and roles we offer. We were pleased to be able to host this group and hopefully give the students a memorable glimpse into our company.”

Hannah Higley, Future Careers Coordinator for Minerals Matter* also attended the event. She said: “Minerals Matter is thrilled to support the visit for Anthony Gell students to Longcliffe Quarry. We know how important it is for students to have access to high quality employer encounters, to broaden their horizons when thinking about future careers. The Longcliffe day was a fantastic example of this and will help students understand more about the crucial role that the Minerals sector plays in our everyday lives, along with the exciting range of jobs available within the company.”

The students found out about the Longcliffe logistics operation