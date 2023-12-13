Wilsthorpe School is making strides in the development of its £8 million state-of-the-art sports and sixth-form centre, marking significant progress as the demolition phase concludes.

The emergence of the steel skeleton is now capturing the imagination of both the school and the broader Long Eaton community. Upon completion in September 2024, the centre will boast modern classrooms, a dedicated social and study area for sixth-form students, fitness studios, and an impressive sports hall, promising to transform the educational experience for its students.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Headteacher Derek Hobbs said, "I am thrilled about the new centre and its transformative impact on our educational environment. This development underscores our commitment to creating the very best school, fostering academic and social development for our students.

"Additionally, the establishment of a new sixth form centre will further reinforce our dedication to providing an outstanding choice and learning environment for students in the community seeking excellent post-16 education."

Wilsthorpe School Students on site with Kier team

As the steel framework progresses, attention in the coming months will shift to roofing work and cladding installation. Project Manager Stephen Pepper affirmed, "Work is on schedule, and we're committed to enhancing this part of the campus for Wilsthorpe School. It's a meaningful project with lasting benefits for the whole school community."

Once open, the new sports and sixth form centre will be available for community hire. Additional information about community access will be communicated in the spring of 2024.