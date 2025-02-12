William Gilbert Primary School….Are you Ready?

One of the stars of the BBC series Gladiators, Zack George - also known as Steel - has paid a visit to William Gilbert CofE Primary School in Derbyshire, where he led a workshop for pupils to promote good health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former UK’s fittest man, has launched his initiative ‘Zacktiv’ in a personal bid to encourage school children to put down their smartphones and adopt a more positive outlook on life through exercise.

He told the students: “Everything is achievable. You can be anything you want to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are 16 Gladiators and we are all different, but there is one thing that we all have in common – being happy and confident in ourselves.

“We don’t compare ourselves to each other, we stay focused on achieving our own goals.”

He delivered a workshop to the entire school - where he talked about his personal journey from being overweight as a child to becoming a Gladiator after watching the series as a youngster - before visiting each classroom to answer questions and give each pupil a signed water bottle and picture.

Year 2 student Zachary Ransome said: “Meeting Steel today was a dream come true, he’s my favourite Gladiator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I really enjoyed the workshop where he taught us about being brave, and the importance of drinking lots of water and eating healthy.”

“My favourite part was when he walked on his hands and he was so kind to all of us.”

Zack taught the children techniques to build confidence, ways to stay calm, and strategies for maintaining a positive mindset.

Headteacher Helen Britten said, “It was wonderful to have Zack visit us and share such powerful messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children really connect with these lessons when they're delivered by someone like a Gladiator.

“The workshop was not only inspiring but also left a lasting impact on the pupils, who all thoroughly enjoyed it.”