William Gilbert Primary School….Are you Ready?
The former UK’s fittest man, has launched his initiative ‘Zacktiv’ in a personal bid to encourage school children to put down their smartphones and adopt a more positive outlook on life through exercise.
He told the students: “Everything is achievable. You can be anything you want to.”
“There are 16 Gladiators and we are all different, but there is one thing that we all have in common – being happy and confident in ourselves.
“We don’t compare ourselves to each other, we stay focused on achieving our own goals.”
He delivered a workshop to the entire school - where he talked about his personal journey from being overweight as a child to becoming a Gladiator after watching the series as a youngster - before visiting each classroom to answer questions and give each pupil a signed water bottle and picture.
Year 2 student Zachary Ransome said: “Meeting Steel today was a dream come true, he’s my favourite Gladiator.
‘I really enjoyed the workshop where he taught us about being brave, and the importance of drinking lots of water and eating healthy.”
“My favourite part was when he walked on his hands and he was so kind to all of us.”
Zack taught the children techniques to build confidence, ways to stay calm, and strategies for maintaining a positive mindset.
Headteacher Helen Britten said, “It was wonderful to have Zack visit us and share such powerful messages.
“The children really connect with these lessons when they're delivered by someone like a Gladiator.
“The workshop was not only inspiring but also left a lasting impact on the pupils, who all thoroughly enjoyed it.”