Why young people should consider apprenticeships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is a big fortnight ahead for young people receiving their exam results – and they are being encouraged to consider the benefits of apprenticeships.

As students receive their A-Level results today and GCSE results the following week, the advantages of apprenticeships are being highlighted by the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN).

EMAAN is a group of employers and apprentices who champion the benefits of apprenticeships for those who choose not to go to university, allowing people to ‘learn as they earn.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New EMAAN employer chair Charlotte Nicholls said: “This is always a momentous time of year for young people considering their future.

Charlotte Nicholls

“Whether your exam results are what you hoped for or not, remember your journey is just beginning. If you didn’t get the results you expected, remember there are always options. There are many apprenticeships that can get you to the career you wanted. Degree apprenticeships are also a great alternative to university, especially if you prefer a more hands on learning style.”

Apprenticeships provide an opportunity for businesses to develop a skilled workforce tailored to their specific needs with on-the-job training and mentorship.

Overall, employing apprentices can lead to skills development, increased productivity, cost-effectiveness, loyalty, diverse perspectives, and succession planning.