Where can I find a book to read in Chesterfield? List of all the libraries around North Derbyshire

Here’s everywhere in and around Chesterfield where you can simply pick out a book, read and relax.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:38 pm

We’ve compiled a list of all the libraries in the North Derbyshire area. As we grow further and further into the digital age, libraries are becoming less popular – they’re a great service to have, so support your local library if you can.

1. Chesterfield Library

Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell Street, S40 1QN.

2. Clay Cross Library

Clay Cross Library, Holmgate Road, Chesterfield, S45 9PH.

3. Wingerworth Library

Wingerworth Library, New Road, Chesterfield, S42 6TB.

4. Newbold Library

Newbold Library, Windermere Road, Chesterfield, S41 8DU.

