Where can I find a book to read in Chesterfield? List of all the libraries around North Derbyshire

We’ve compiled a list of all the libraries in the North Derbyshire area. As we grow further and further into the digital age, libraries are becoming less popular – they’re a great service to have, so support your local library if you can.
1. Chesterfield Library
Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell Street, S40 1QN.
Photo: Google
2. Clay Cross Library
Clay Cross Library, Holmgate Road, Chesterfield, S45 9PH.
Photo: Google
3. Wingerworth Library
Wingerworth Library, New Road, Chesterfield, S42 6TB.
Photo: Google
4. Newbold Library
Newbold Library, Windermere Road, Chesterfield, S41 8DU.
Photo: Google