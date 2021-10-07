When is the October half term in Chesterfield in 2021? Autumn school holiday dates

It’s something parents and kids alike ask every year – when are the half term dates?

It’s always a good idea to find out as soon as possible, especially if you’re thinking of planning a holiday abroad at some point in the year.

In Derbyshire, the holidays will be going ahead as normal this year. Some areas (such as South Yorkshire) have chosen to only have a five week summer holiday this academic year, but Derbyshire is not one of them. Instead, they will use the extra week to turn the first half term of the academic year into a two week break.

The full half term dates in Derbyshire for the 2021/22 academic year are as follows.

Autumn half term (one week): October 23rd – November 1st

Christmas half term (two weeks): December 24th – January 9th

February half term (one week): February 19th – February 27th

Easter half term (two weeks): April 9th – April 24th

May bank holiday (one day): May 2nd

Summer half term (one week): May 28th – June 5th

Summer break (six weeks): July 22nd – September 1st

Five inset (staff training) days have also yet to be arranged. Students will not be required to attend school or classes on these days. For further information on this, it’s best to contact your child’s school directly.