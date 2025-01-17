‘Warm and welcoming’ Granville Academy gets students ready for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Granville Academy, part of Affinity Learning Partnership, are celebrating a recent Ofsted report that praised the school for its ‘unwavering ambition for pupils’ that ‘prepares pupils effectively for life beyond school.’

The impressive report comes after a two-day inspection by Ofsted in December. During the visit, inspectors reviewed every aspect of life at the school, including lesson and social time observations, along with interviews with staff, students, governors and representatives from the Trust.

The school was judged to be ‘Good’ across all categories - quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management – with plaudits given to the school’s ‘rich and broad curriculum’ and ‘wide range of opportunities’ for students outside of lessons.

Michelle Oliphant, Executive Principal, said: “The last few years have seen transformational change take place at our school, resulting in fantastic academic outcomes that are tangibly linked to our clearly defined expectations and culture of high standards.

“I am so proud that Ofsted has recognised everyone’s hard work in supporting our young people to fulfil their potential and take their place in the world. This wonderful report is a reflection of the ongoing dedication and determination our school community has to improving the chances and choices for every student. I am so pleased that the community has a school that they can be proud of, that they deserve."

Highlights of the report included:

Staff have high expectations of pupils, and success is celebrated. Pupils achieve well at Granville Academy.

There are positive relationships between staff and pupils. This helps pupils to feel safe and happy at school. The result is a warm and welcoming environment where pupils enjoy their lessons and do their best.

The school, with the support of the trust, has made significant improvements to the curriculum. Pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), follow a broad and ambitious curriculum.

Teachers are well trained. They have strong subject knowledge in the subjects that they teach. The school has identified effective strategies that teachers use to deliver the curriculum.

The school has raised its expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Behaviour management systems are applied consistently by staff and are clearly understood by pupils. As a result, behaviour in lessons is calm and purposeful.

The provision to support pupils’ personal development is comprehensive. Through both ‘values’ lessons and assemblies, pupils become well informed about life in modern Britain.

Granville Academy was also praised by Ofsted for its effective careers education and guidance, with the report noting: “The school’s strong work in this area has resulted in a significant increase in the number of pupils progressing to appropriate education and training when they leave school.”

Kathy Hardy, CEO at Affinity Learning Partnership, said: “Everyone at Granville Academy should rightly be proud of this tremendous report. As inspectors noted, the entire school community is working together to ensure that the school’s ongoing success and I can’t wait to see what’s next in their journey to even further improvement.”