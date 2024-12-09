Walton Peak Flying High Academy’s school community raise lots for Ashgate Hospice

Walton Peak Flying High Academy welcomed visitors from Ashgate Hospice into school this week, handing over a whopping £1232.52 that the school community have raised for the charity.

Children were delighted to meet Ashley Bear, the charity’s mascot, and to tell their visitors how they raised the money throughout the year. Children’s fundraising efforts included a summer fair, a ‘GO Pink for Ashgate’ event, and a Christmas Fair.

Mark Parkinson is Headteacher at Walton Peak Flying High Academy, and he said, “Once again our school community has shown enormous generosity in supporting our school’s chosen charity. The work carried out by Ashgate Hospice is of enormous importance to the community, and as such our children and families have supported all of our fundraising drives to support their work. I’d like to thank everyone who supported our children and school to raise this amazing amount.”

Leigh Allwood, Community Relationship Fundraiser, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of all the amazing pupils and staff at Walton Peak Flying High Academy who have been fundraising for us in recent years.

Sarah Barker of Ashgate Hospice, Angela Dodsworth (School Business Manager), Mark Parkinson (Headteacher) with children and charity mascot, Ashley Bear.

“It’s been great hearing all about the different ways they’ve been fundraising for us, and to have made a donation of £1,232 is just incredible.”

Leigh says that community support and fundraising is vital for the hospice. “Only a third of our funding comes from NHS budgets,” said Leigh, “so we rely on the support of schools like Walton Peak to enable us to continue caring for patients and families across North Derbyshire.

"A huge thank you to everyone associated with the school for supporting us last year and throughout 2024. We’re also excited to be supporting you with fundraising in the new year.”