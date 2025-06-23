Walter Evans Primary School celebrates second platinum School Games Mark Award

Walter Evans Primary School is celebrating a sporting triumph after being awarded the prestigious School Games Platinum Mark Award for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 academic years — the highest accolade of its kind.

This is the second time the school, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, has received the Platinum Award, a rare achievement shared by only one other school in the entire city of Derby.

The School Games Mark, a Government-led initiative launched in 2012, recognises schools for their commitment to developing competitive sport across the school and within the wider community. The Platinum Mark is reserved for schools that demonstrate long-term excellence in physical education, inclusion, and leadership.

And, with this week (June 16) being National School Sport Week, school Sports Lead Mrs Williams said it was the perfect time to celebrate.

“We are thrilled to have received the Platinum Award once again. It reflects the outstanding effort, dedication and teamwork of our pupils, staff, and families. We are extremely proud to be among a very select few schools in Derby to have achieved this milestone.”

Walter Evans’ wide-ranging sporting programme offers opportunities for every pupil from Reception to Year 6 to take part in competitive events and physical activities. Highlights from the past year include participation in four County Finals, Cross Country, Sportshall Athletics, Netball, and Cricket. The school also has a thriving team of mini sports leaders, delivering lunchtime activities for peers, as well as house captains who lead their own inter-house tournaments.

As part of the award application, the school submitted a case study detailing its commitment to equal access to sport for all pupils, regardless of gender.

Mrs Williams added: “We believe every child should have the chance to shine through sport. This award is a testament not only to our talented athletes but also to our young leaders and volunteers who bring energy and enthusiasm to every competition.”

The school’s latest achievement builds on a strong tradition of sporting excellence and reinforces its role as a leader in inclusive and competitive school sport across the region.