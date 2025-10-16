Upcoming Derbyshire schoolboys football trials

Community Matters

Chairman of the Derbyshire Schools Football Association, Ian Glee, gave his thoughts on the success of the work that has been done across the county to reinstate Derbyshire schoolboys and schoolgirls football sides for the first time in several years, with trials for the boys' side coming later this month.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “In Derbyshire, there has always been a strong tradition with the Schools FA and having county representative squads. After COVID, it was difficult to keep that going, so it was really tough to get things back up and running.

“But, we have been able to do that with big help from Chesterfield FC and their Community Trust. For the children and young people in Derbyshire, it’s a fantastic chance to showcase themselves.

The chairman expanded on the opportunity saying: “The quality of football is a step-up from what the young people would usually be playing in with their grassroots teams, so it gives them the opportunity to test themselves in that environment and compete against other county representative squads for the fantastic county of Derbyshire.”

Glee has worked in close partnership with Justin Tellus, who is head of academy recruitment at Chesterfield FC.

17-year-old Gunner Elliott, who signed a professional contract with the Spireites this summer, came through the Derbyshire schoolboys system himself.

Glee gave his view on Elliott’s journey, saying: “It’s great for his colleagues and future players. It’s a great ambition and example for young players to aspire to.

“I think it’s fair to say that Gunner may have slipped through the net if it wasn’t for the hard work of Justin Tellus and the academy and people at the Community Trust.

“Gunner has been great, he’s took the opportunity with both hands and he’s doing well in and around the Chesterfield first team.”

Upcoming trials are taking place for the schoolboys squad on Monday, October 27.

For further details, please contact [email protected]