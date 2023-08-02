Nathan Sawyer, 21, of Bolsover, has now started a year’s placement with science company Lubrizol, where he will be based at its UK technical centre in Hazelwood near Belper.

A student at the University of Derby, Nathan said he was “really excited” to have won the coveted global communications and business support placement which sees significant numbers of applications every year.

The former Netherthorpe School sixth form student said he could not be more pleased to be working in Lubrizol for a year, having at one time doubted whether he should even go to university.

Lydia Turner and Nathan Sawyer at Lubrizol in Hazelwood near Belper

He said: “I was hesitant about going to university in the first place. I didn’t want to come out of university without having relevant experience. I’m so excited to be here. The opportunities are brilliant!”

Nathan is currently studying business management at university and has completed two years of his course. After his year at Lubrizol he will go back to complete his studies in Derby.

He takes over his placement scheme from previous student Lydia Turner, who is also a student at the University of Derby on the same degree course.

Lydia said she had enjoyed opportunities to get involved with a huge range of jobs including project management, brochure design, branding, and event management

She said: “I’ve loved my year with Lubrizol. I’ve learned so much about project management, particularly from a creative aspect. I’ve just re-done my CV and I might have too much to put on it now! It’s just been a great experience for my CV and my future job, and it will also help me when I go back to university.”

Lubrizol employs around 9,000 people worldwide of which around 500 are based in its sites around the UK.

Every year the company takes students on placement in different departments, putting them through their paces with a formal application and interview process. Those in its global communications team also get involved with the company’s very active charities and communities committee, as well as its UK-wide Sustainability Employee Resource Group.

Nathan said he had been delighted to win a placement at Lubrizol having applied last September on the advice of university tutors as to the value of a work placement.

He said: “I was really excited to find out in January that I’d got a place. It made me feel very secure. It’s great that it’s a big company too. I’ve done a previous placement with a smaller company and I can already tell what a difference it makes to be somewhere of this stature. I’ve already got involved in the sustainability side of things and I’ve been able to connect with so many different people. I’m really happy that not only have I got this amazing team around me day to day but through the charities and sustainability element I’ve been meeting people from all over the site too.”

Mike Harding, global creative director at Lubrizol, said: “Congratulations to Nathan on his placement at Lubrizol. We hope he will be able to make full use of the opportunities on offer here while he is with us.