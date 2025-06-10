University of Derby to add second Open Day due to demand

The University of Derby will be opening its doors to prospective students and their families over two consecutive days later this month, due to high demand for its courses.

For the very first time, the University is set to host an Open Day on a Friday to cater for increased interest and offer greater flexibility.

Expert teams will be on hand on both days – Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 – to answer queries and provide advice on choosing the most suitable course.

Students who have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet entry requirements of the University of Derby may also be able to receive an offer in principle at the Open Day.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “Our Open Days are always extremely popular as they provide an invaluable opportunity to witness first-hand why our university, and the city of Derby, are so special.

“Making a decision about your future can be difficult, which is why attending Open Days is such an important step in easing that process, whether you are thinking of starting university this September, or the following year. We may also be able to offer a chance to study with us on the day.

“We did not want anyone to miss out on our Open Day due to it being held on a Saturday so, as we had a high volume of interest, we decided to extend our event for the first time over two consecutive days.

“This is an important time for young people who are thinking about their options after leaving Further Education and we are looking forward to welcoming them to the University of Derby.”

From welcome and subject talks to campus and accommodation tours, the Open Day provides the perfect opportunity for prospective students to find out more about the University of Derby, which is home to world-leading research and TEF gold-standard teaching. It was recently rated second in the country for course quality and employability in the 2026 Uni Compare rankings, and has risen 16 places in the 2026 Complete University Guide.

On how to make the most of your experience, Wright added: “On the day, make sure to take a moment to meet our expert academics, current students, and graduates. It is during these conversations you will get a real insight into the University and learn more about our exciting research and what it would be like to be a student here.”

Prospective students will also be able to find out more about traditional undergraduate degrees, as well as Degree Apprenticeships, which the University of Derby offers in partnership with industry including Rolls-Royce and the NHS.

These are the last full Open Days before Results Day on 14 August, but for those who cannot attend them in person, there is a tour available online and the University will be hosting a series of campus tours and Open House events during the summer.

Find out more about the University of Derby’s Open Days and book your place.