University of Derby scoops international award for Inclusive Digital Practice

The University of Derby is celebrating winning an international award for its digital practice and excellence in education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Digital Learning & Online Content team at the University has been named as a winner in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging category of the 2024 Anthology Catalyst Awards. The award recognises the notable work of the University in fostering a digitally accessible environment after colleagues embraced the transition to a new Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).

Throughout the University’s Virtual Learning Environment Replacement Project, colleagues have seized the opportunity to transition to a new VLE, Blackboard Ultra, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academics colleagues have been supported by extensive training opportunities, including mandatory courses. Anthology Ally, an accessibility conversion platform and accessibility educational tool, has been placed central to the project to foster an inclusive digital environment.

John Hill is Head of Digital Learning at the University of Derby.

Professor Keith McLay, Provost - Learning & Teaching at the University of Derby, said:

“I am delighted that the team has been recognised for its effort in creating an inclusive digital environment.

“The University has a long-standing commitment to accessibility and inclusion, which it has embedded successfully within its strategy, policy and processes. The Virtual Learning Environment Replacement Project has been an exemplar of this commitment to embed inclusive practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hill, the University of Derby’s Head of Digital Learning, said:

“The award recognises the commitment driven through the project to deliver accessibility and ensure an inclusive experience for all our students.

“Inclusive practice has been a golden thread throughout the project with an ongoing responsibility to ensure the virtual experience is inclusive and equitable for all students.”

Founded in 2005, the annual Catalyst Awards recognise and honour innovation and excellence in the Anthology global community of practice, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer of Anthology, added:

“The Catalyst Award winners exemplify the remarkable dedication needed to employ EdTech in advancing education.

“These accolades celebrate the outstanding efforts and success of educators and institutions that are at the forefront of innovation, making a meaningful difference in the lives of students every day. We're excited to support and recognise such significant contributions to the field of education.”