University of Derby named one of the UK’s best in 2026 student rankings

Students have spoken – and the University of Derby has been voted as one of the UK’s top institutions in the 2026 Uni Compare rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uni Compare – a university comparison website which uses data from more than 28,000 student reviews – has positioned Derby in the Top 10 out of 100 universities across the country, up eight places year-on-year.

The University’s rankings for course quality and employability both soared to second place, and its award-winning accommodation came in seventh overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uni Compare use independent data and real student reviews from past and current students to create the rankings.

The University of Derby has been ranked as one of the best institutions in the UK by students.

Reviewers rate their university across accommodation, course quality, employability and student social life. They are also asked if they would recommend their university to a friend.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: “Our students are at the heart of all that we do at the University of Derby and ensuring we provide them with an outstanding University experience that provides excellent outcomes is what matters most to us. I am delighted that the University has been recognised by its students and rated as one of the best institutions in the UK.

“We are committed to providing the highest-quality teaching and learning, fully aligned to industry needs, and underpinned by innovation, academic excellence, and ground-breaking research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Derby is home to world-leading, impactful research and TEF gold-standard teaching.

It offers industry-relevant courses at a range of levels, from foundation and undergraduate degrees to postgraduate study and research, and some of the best university facilities in the UK, including a Nuclear Skills Academy, developed in partnership with Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd, Forensic Training Facility and NHS-standard hospital wards.

Students have gone on to careers with Rolls-Royce, Amazon, the BBC, Netflix and Goldman Sachs and 96% of the University’s UK graduates are in employment or further study, according to the latest HESA Graduate Outcomes survey.

Prospective students wanting to learn more about what the University of Derby has to offer can book a place on the next Open Day. Expert teams will be on hand to answer queries and provide advice on choosing the most suitable course on Friday 20 June and Saturday 21 June, with the opportunity to be offered a University place on the day.

Find out more about the University of Derby’s Open Days and book your place.