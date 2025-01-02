University of Derby experts on hand to help prospective students make right choice ahead of its first Open Day of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Derby has shared advice for prospective students after research found that almost 70 per cent of applicants are apprehensive about making the ‘correct’ decision.

Statistics from a recent campaign called ‘Uni Myths Busted’, launched by University Alliance in collaboration with UCAS and university students, show 68 per cent of applicants feel ‘anxious’ or ‘very anxious’ about choosing the ‘right’ university.

During its Open Day on Saturday, January 11, expert teams from the University of Derby will be on hand to answer queries from prospective students and provide advice on choosing the most suitable course ahead of the UCAS deadline for applications at the end of January.

Students who have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet entry requirements of the University of Derby may also be able to receive an offer in principle at the Open Day.

The University of Derby is hosting an Open Day on Saturday, January 11 2025.

Helen Mercado, Head of Admissions at the University of Derby, said: “Choosing a degree to study is a life-changing decision, as is selecting the right university for you.

“My advice is to ensure you find a subject that you really enjoy and browse the degrees on offer at university based on your interests.

“Request a prospectus and make sure you have a look at student reviews such as Whatuni and StudentCrowd, as they will give a real insight into life at the university you are thinking of.”

Helen explains how the nature of universities has changed over the years with more – including the University of Derby – having strong links with industry.

She said: “The nature of university is changing. Universities are now so much more than academic-based; it is now an immersive experience where you gain hands-on experience and make direct connections to world-changing research.

“At Derby, we offer excellent placements to our students meaning that they will graduate equipped not only with the theoretical knowledge needed for the workplace, but also the practical skills which will set you apart in the job market.”

Prospective students attending the University of Derby’s upcoming Open Day will be able to find out more about subjects such as Business, Health, Engineering and Media, as well as online courses and Degree Apprenticeships, which the University offers in partnership with industry including Rolls-Royce and the NHS.

They can also learn more about the five new applied AI degrees for undergraduate students which were launched in September 2024 and cover how AI intersects with industries such as criminology, psychology, healthcare, digital marketing and human resources.

To find out more about the University of Derby and to book a place on the Open Day, visit derby.ac.uk.