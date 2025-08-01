University of Derby – Buxton launches to continue legacy of further education in the town

From 1 August 2025, the University of Derby’s further education and skills provision will be known as University of Derby – Buxton, marking a new chapter in the institution’s long-standing commitment to delivering life-changing education in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This change follows the transfer of the Leek campus to Newcastle & Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) which takes place today.

Since 2012, the University of Derby has delivered a diverse range of post-16 study programmes across its campuses via Buxton & Leek College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s transition represents a natural evolution, with the Buxton campus continuing to deliver further education as part of the University’s Institute of Education & Skills.

The University of Derby's further education and skills provision in Buxton will now be known as University of Derby – Buxton.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Derby, said: “We are proud of Buxton & Leek College’s contribution to education over the past decade.

“Now, University of Derby – Buxton will allow us to build on that foundation, ensuring we are fully aligned with the Government’s place-based national higher-level skills agenda and can meet our commitment to skills needs in North Derbyshire.

“This change provides an opportunity to consolidate our regional presence and support the seamless progression from further to higher education, allowing learners continued access to quality resources and teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to delivering education that meets the skills needs of local industries and supports social mobility, while presenting our offer under a clear and recognisable institutional identity.”

The University of Derby and NSCG have worked collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition, with both organisations optimistic about the positive impact on learners across Staffordshire and North Derbyshire.

You can view the new University of Derby - Buxton website here: https://buxton.derby.ac.uk/