Two ‘small but mighty’ schools celebrate finalist status in county awards

Two of Derbyshire’s smallest schools are celebrating after making it through to the final stage of an award which could see one of them crowned the best primary school in the county.

Marston Montgomery Primary School, near Ashbourne, and Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School, in Barrow Upon Trent, have made the final four in the Best Primary School category of the Lots for Tots Awards 2025.

Both schools belong to the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust and will find out if they have picked up the title at an award ceremony in April.

Head teacher of Marston Montgomery Primary School Teresa Bosley said: “It is very exciting to be nominated for an award and especially since this one is voted for by the public.

Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School.

“We have a strong atmosphere of family within the school and children look after each other, with our older pupils being given opportunities to take on responsibilities.

“We may be small, but our achievements are mighty and it’s very exciting to have this recognised by Lots for Tots.”

Lots for Tots is the free magazine showcasing what’s on and what’s available for the under-fives and their siblings across the East Midlands.

It launched a series of awards in 2023 which are designed to recognise and celebrate the businesses, volunteers and organisations making a difference in early years settings.

Children at Marston Montgomery Primary School are celebrating.

Sarah Briggs, head teacher of Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School, said: “Our school thrives on strong values, inclusivity and a passion for learning.

“Our recent SATs results were fantastic - putting us in the top 2% of all schools nationally for achieving expected grades and the top 1% of schools nationally for achieving greater depth.

“Everyone at the school is really excited to have been nominated for an award and the children can’t wait to find out if we will be picking up a trophy.”