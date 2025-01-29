TV star to visit Derbyshire schools in ‘Move More’ initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV personality Zack George is set to visit eight schools in Amber Valley as part of a new initiative to encourage youngsters to swap screen time for exercise.

Zack, a.k.a. STEEL from TV show Gladiators, launched his Zactiv workshops last year in a personal bid to encourage school children to put down their smartphones and adopt a more positive outlook on life through exercise.

Now Move More Amber Valley has enlisted him in its own quest to boost activity among youngsters in the borough.

The real-life superman, from Sileby, Leicestershire, with over 230,000 Instagram followers, visited Woodbridge Junior School, Alfreton, on Wednesday, January 29 as part of the new initiative to inspire and motivate pupils with his story through a three-hour workshop. The initiative is receiving Public Health funding from Derbyshire County Council as part of a wider strategy to get people in Amber Valley moving more. Cllr Carol Hart, cabinet member for health and communities at Derbyshire County Council said “This is a really innovative use of Public Health funding and I am sure the workshops will be well received by all of the pupils”.

The Move More Amber Valley Strategy will be launched in March with implementation beginning in April 2025.

Helen Kellett, physical activity and wellbeing project officer at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: "We decided to apply for funds to support some of the initiatives outlined in the Move More Amber Valley strategy. In particular, to promote and embed a move more culture for children and young people to address key issues including healthy weight and mental wellbeing.

“The Zactiv workshops align with this approach, targeting young people to view activity positively. In Amber Valley, inactivity levels are high, and encouraging children from a young age to adopt an active lifestyle is crucial."

Zack will also visit Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School on March 4, Milford Primary School on March 7, Ripley St John's CofE Primary School and Nursery on March 24, Herbert Strutt Primary School in Belper on March 17, Coppice Primary School, Heanor, on April 4, and both Somerlea Park Junior School, Alfreton, and Crich Junior School on dates yet to be confirmed.

Zack said: “As someone who was obese as a six-year-old, I know the impact that poor physical health can have on a child’s mental health and confidence. I’m on a mission to use my platform to make sure that no child feels the way that I did.

“I see children enter with slumped shoulders and no confidence and leave with their heads held high and smiles on their faces. That’s why I’m doing this – to use my story and experience to make children feel like the heroes in their own lives.”

Emma Hanson, head teacher of Woodbridge School, said: " "We were keeping it a secret from the children and their faces were just a picture. Woodbridge children dressed up as Gladiators for Children in Need last November and created their own Gladiator names, so they were ultra-excited to meet a real one in their school assembly.”

Amber Valley councillors Elaine Sherman and John McCabe also attended the launch at Woodbridge School.

Cllr Sherman said: "It is exciting for the kids to meet a celebrity in Derbyshire, especially one with such an inspiring story. As councillors, we hope this inspires the children of Alfreton."

Cllr McCabe added: “Young people need role models to look up to and Zack is a wonderful example of what you can achieve. His story will inspire the next generation to put fitness first."

Rob Shaw, partnership development manager and designated safeguarding lead, who works closely with the team at Amber Valley Borough Council and Move More Amber Valley, said: “Amber Valley School Sport Partnership CIO has been supporting the community for 20 years, working with over 75 schools and a range of key partners. To ensure the impact of Zack’s visit is continued we’re offering each identified school free access to our popular health and wellbeing programme.”

Each school will receive free access to a five-week health and wellbeing programme, and there are plans to roll it out over more Amber Valley schools. The initiative aims to teach hydration, healthy food choices, and self-kindness through interactive workshops and activities.

Zack launched Zactiv to address childhood obesity and poor mental health. The interactive workshop is designed and adapted for school children of all ages.

Zack added: “My aim is to get the Zactiv brand into every primary school in the UK, encouraging children to learn to love health and fitness and change their lives, just like I did.”

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact [email protected].