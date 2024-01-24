Turnditch pupils go back to nature as they learn about encouraging wildlife at Kedleston Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green-fingered children have been making the most of the great outdoors and planting hundreds of bulbs to add a splash of colour to a National Trust attraction.

Pupils from Turnditch CE Primary School, in Ashbourne Road, Turnditch, have been collaborating with staff at National Trust, Kedleston Hall as part of an enrichment activity to encourage wildlife and increase biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children, who have since started a school eco committee, have helped the gardening team, under the guidance of head gardener Mick Evans, plant native daffodil and bluebell bulbs around the picnic area and along the path.

Pupils from Turnditch CE Primary School at Kedleston Hall

As an added treat, the Hall’s ranger team took the pupils on a bug and beastie hunt so they could learn more about the creepy crawlies and nature.

The pupils, who are all aged between four and 11, put themselves forward for the project and those who attended were chosen for their good behaviour.

Pupil Poppi Roper, aged 10, said: “We had buckets full of bulbs and there were holes in the ground. We put two or three in each hole. I enjoy everything about being outside – except the spiders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ava Parkin, six, added: “We had to stamp the mud in afterwards. There were lots of holes. My favourite bit of the day was the gardening.”

Ben Watson, 11, said: “For me it was about having fun and enjoying myself with other people. I felt it was a rewarding thing to do and a lot of people were smiling at us.”

Molly Oliver, nine, said: “It was really fun even though we were doing work – it was a really good reward for us.”

Flynn Strzyzewski, eight, told how he liked wearing the hi-vis jackets like the rest of the volunteers taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also got to make bug houses out of old plastic bottles with sticks, acorns, pinecones and leaves which they took home to their own garden.

Turnditch CE Primary School, which is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, was the first school to take part in the project, which Kedleston Hall hopes to broaden to the wider community in Derbyshire.

The pupils will return to Kedleston Hall in March to see the fruits of their labour in full bloom.

Roxanne Bunn, head of school, said: “The children loved planting the bulbs and wildflowers as they learned more about the environment in the beautiful surroundings of Kedleston Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a wonderful afternoon and it will be great for Turnditch children on the school’s Eco Committee to visit again in early March to see the bulbs flowering.

“We would like to thank everyone at Kedleston Hall for their time on the day and to the ranger team who also kindly agreed a bug and beastie hunt for the children – it was very well received.”

Head gardener Mr Evans said: “We have got an area where children can come and plant some bulbs to brighten up the picnic area and around the car park. It gets them out of the classroom in an area where they are more likely to see wildlife.