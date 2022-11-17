At this year’s presentation, Treasures was represented by Caroline Cardall, Nursery Teacher and inspiration behind Treasures Nursery’s garden. The nursery was presented with the cheque during a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield

Treasures Nursery, an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ children’s day nursery in Staveley, has brought home three trophies from this year’s annual competition in the categories - ‘Radical Recycling’, ‘Vibrant Vegetables’ and ‘Fabulous Flowers’.

Chesterfield in Bloom is a year-round campaign involving residents, businesses, schools, community groups and a wide range of volunteers. Organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, its aim is to involve more people in improving the local area, the environment and the character of Chesterfield, making the town a cleaner and greener place to live, work and visit.

Judged by John Ramsey, Principal Green Space Manager at Chesterfield Borough Council, and announced during a presentation ceremony at Chesterfield Town Hall, each category win is acknowledged with a certificate and £20.

With three wins in the bag, Treasures Nursery was awarded a total of £60, which it plans to invest back into its garden for 2023.

At this year’s presentation, Treasures was represented by Caroline Cardall, Nursery Teacher and inspiration behind Treasures Nursery’s garden. The nursery was presented with the cheque during a visit from Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress, Tony and Sharon Rogers.

Treasures’ garden is tended to by both staff and nursery children, all of who plant, water and sample the different vegetables that are grown throughout the year.