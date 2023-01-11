Top tips for students ahead of UCAS deadline ahead of University of Derby’s Open Day

UCAS is expecting thousands more university applications will be made in time for the 25 January deadline from young people considering their futures.

Siobhan Neary, Professor in Career Development at the University of Derby, leads the International Centre for Guidance Studies, which is renowned for its education research, particularly in the field of career development and widening access.

Professor Neary said: “Open Days provide a fantastic opportunity for those considering applying for university to find out what it will mean for their future and to experience what student life is like. They gain valuable insight into the courses on offer, the amazing research which universities undertake, and the academic community they will be part of.

The University of Derby’s Open Day, is taking place this Saturday 14 January.

“Going to university is a huge decision to make and students rightly want to ensure that the money they spend on tuition fees and living costs, as well as the hard work they put into their studies, will result in a rewarding career at the end of it.

“Attending an Open Day gives prospective students a chance to get answers to all their questions – including those focused on career prospects and what’s next after university. They can speak to current students and graduates about their personal experiences of Derby and the life-changing impact it has, which can be a helpful factor in the decision-making process.”

In addition, students attending Derby’s Open Day will be able to find out about the free on and off campus social events on offer, including a wide range of societies and clubs run by the Union of Students, as well as the mental health and wellbeing support that is in place – both top of the list of things students would like universities to provide according to recent research by The Student Room, the UK’s biggest online student community.

To help you get the most out of an Open Day, experts at Derby have the following top tips:

Find out about your course – prepare some questions so you can make sure the modules, assessments and study methods are right for you.

Talk to current students and graduates – they are always happy to share their experience and will have advice on lots of aspects of university life.

Explore the area – if you have time, get to know the local area. Pop into the centre and check out what it has to offer.

Interested in sport? Look at the sports facilities and chat to Union of Students representatives about the wide variety of clubs and activities they run – it’s not always competitive and getting involved in sport can be a great way to meet new people when you start.

Visit the accommodation – if you are planning to live away from home, take a tour of the student halls of residence – find out about the costs for different types of accommodation and check how far these are from lectures and shops. You won’t need to decide about accommodation just yet but it’s good to have this in mind.

If you have questions about wellbeing, support or finance, talk to the various support services available at the Open Day. They can provide lots of advice on a range of matters.

Enjoy the day – this is an exciting time and a big decision so make the most of the day by soaking up the atmosphere, exploring the University and asking lots of questions.