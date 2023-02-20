As part of the renovation project of the playground at South Darley Church of England Primary School, an area containing a ‘time capsule’ was dug up and resurfaced.

The time capsule had been buried to commemorate the millennium and pupils were eagerly awaiting to see a ‘special treasure’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was especially exciting as they are currently preparing for their Treasure Island show in late March, but instead of X marking the sport, there had been a ‘2000’ instead.

A time capsule buried at a Derbyshire school playground by former students, has now been unearthed.

Unfortunately, when the capsule was recovered it was clear the elements had not been kind to the contents and despite being put in what was thought to be an airtight container, the can had been crushed and water had rotted away much of the paper and photos contained.

Some items were salvageable – coins, a CD-ROM, a floppy disk and a cassette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year 6 student said: “It was interesting because I have never seen a floppy disk before and it was cool to see what the other children used to look like.”

Another student added: “We would like to make another capsule so that pupils in the future can find out about what life is like in 2023 and get just as excited as we did.”

Unfortunately, when the capsule was recovered it was clear the elements had not been kind to the contents and despite being put in what was thought to be an airtight container, the can had been crushed and water had rotted away much of the paper and photos contained.

Headteacher, Paul Wilde, said: “It is a shame that the contents were not in a better condition but it is a great link to our school’s history nonetheless. The children have been busy thinking what to put in the next time capsule but I don’t think we will be burying this one underground!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad