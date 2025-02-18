Three-year-old cyclist riding over 500km for Derbyshire charity-nursery
When Dexter heard about this, he wanted to help and there was only one thing he wanted to do-ride his bike!
The charity-nursery needs to raise over £75,000 to upgrade the Tin Hut to make sure it's still there for future generations.
To try and raise some of these funds Dexter, aged 3, is cycling the distance from The Geevor Tin Mine Museum in Cornwall to the Tin Hut site in Matlock, a total of 522km; which is over 400,000 pedal turns on a tiny, Dexter-sized bike.
Dexter is completing his challenge over the spring/summer term at nursery from January to July. He has just ticked off his first 100km riding to nursery, on family bike rides and even racing against children several years older than him.
He is desperately hoping that people will support him along the way by following his social media accounts (@tinmine2tinhut) and/or making donations at https://www.justgiving.com/page/tinmine2tinhut#sharePage