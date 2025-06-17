“Things are so much better” say students at Springwell College following the school’s best ever Ofsted report

Toby with staff and students

Springwell Community College in Staveley recently received its best ever Ofsted report and local MP, Toby Perkins, came to speak to students and staff regarding the improvements at the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in its history, Springwell was awarded ‘good’ ratings across all areas following its recent Ofsted inspection.

Toby Perkins said: “It was great to meet with the head, Ian Wingfield, and Year 10 students to discuss the transformative changes at Springwell, which has led to this historic Ofsted rating. This is a great achievement for staff, students and everyone involved with the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The students told me that things are so much better at the school and that there is a very supportive approach from school staff. They also told me that students’ behaviour towards each other is much more respectful and understanding.”

Toby met with the ‘house captains’ from Year 10

Toby met with the ‘house captains’ from Year 10 and discussed the improvements at the school and the initiatives put in place to improve behaviour and learning. Toby was also quizzed on life as the MP for Chesterfield and on his role as Chair of the Environmental Audit Select Committee.