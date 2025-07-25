English teachers at Highfields were taking on a long overdue deep clean when they came across an old, forgotten box filled with copies of Antony and Cleopatra.

On closer inspection they found pupils’ names inside and dates as early as 1948 – or as Cleopatra might put it: “My salad days, when I was green in judgment, cold in blood.”

Head of department Claire Cooper said: “There's something profoundly human about holding a book that once belonged to a student decades ago.

“These books are so special – they're echoes of lives lived, of students who may have underlined their favourite lines or scribbled in the margins.”

That sense of connection to the past – and a reluctance to throw the books in a skip – inspired Claire to join a Facebook group for former pupils of Ernest Bailey Grammar School, which served the town between 1924 and 1982 in what is now the Derbyshire Record Office on New Street.

She hoped to spark some old memories and potentially reunite the books with their original owners, and the response has been even more rewarding than Claire imagined, with family members and fellow students chipping in to help.

Recollections came flooding back, evoking the Enobarbus adage in Act 2, that “Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety.”

One former pupil said: “Have to confess my A-level copy is here on my bookcase at home. I’m sure Miss Holmes is looking down on me telling me to read it again.”

Claire said: “The memories of old teachers and classrooms long gone have given me a glimpse into the moments that really do stay with people for a lifetime.

“I've managed to find three original owners so far and I’m so happy to be returning a small piece of Matlock school history.”

In annotations which may or may not help students learning the text today, one previous holder of a book wrote: “Antony – great soldier mixes with anyone, not bothered about mixing with lower class, loves strong, loyal to Rome, loves power.

“Commands men well (great leader), forceful character, courage, selfish, NOT trustworthy, loves pleasure, eating and drinking.”

In Act 4, Cleopatra proclaims “The odds is gone and there is nothing left remarkable beneath the visiting moon,” but there may still be some remarkable discoveries to come from Highfields.

Claire said: “We're still yet to clear out the rest of the cupboard so fingers crossed for some more exciting finds.”

Any former students who may remember the books can contact Claire via facebook.com/groups/44691368426.

