The write way to spend your lunch: Derby pupils launch school magazine at Murray Park in Mickleover with guidance from teacher James Murton

Young journalists at a Mickleover school are making their own headline news after launching a brand-new magazine.

A group of pupils at Murray Park School have joined a lunchtime journalism club, which was set up earlier this year to help improve writing and creative skills.

Named The OASIS, the magazine draws inspiration from the school’s motto after an Ofsted inspector previously described the school as an "Oasis" due to its caring staff and calm, supportive environment.

The club has provided valuable learning opportunities, covering skills like writing, interview techniques, design and pitching ideas with future plans to include recording techniques for both video and radio.

Ellie Rutter, a Year 11 student and aspiring journalist with a passion for F1, said: “I’ve always wanted a career in journalism, specifically relating to F1.

“The pieces I’ve worked on for the magazine are mostly F1-focused, but it’s been important to me to perfect them, especially since I initially started working on this with a friend who, unfortunately, has had to take time off school due to illness.

“This edition is a tribute to him.

"The club has been so much fun, it’s set up just like a real magazine, where we pitch ideas and work independently, but we always have the support of an editor.

“It will be amazing to take published work home and to future interviews as I continue my journey toward a career in journalism.”

The club operates as a drop-in session, with around 15 students working on their own projects, while receiving ongoing support and feedback from the teaching staff.

The OASIS features a mix of articles, ranging from teaching staff suggestions to original student pieces, all focused on topics relevant to students. It offers guidance on school life and future career pathways, along with creative poems, activities, playlist suggestions and information on school clubs.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the magazine features a simple yet vibrant layout and dyslexia-friendly fonts, ensuring readability for all readers.

James Murton, an English teacher at Murray Park and the club’s leader, said: "I am so pleased with the turnout for the new club, especially considering it’s only in its first year.

“The students have produced fantastic work, much of which they have decided by themselves.

“I’m confident that once the magazine is circulating throughout the school, it will inspire other students to get involved."