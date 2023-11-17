The Two Counties Trust Black History Month Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from all nine schools under the Two Counties Trust came together on Wednesday, November 15th, for a day of immersive learning and reflection at the Trust's Black History event.

The day commenced with an impactful poetry workshop led by Nottinghamshire poet, Cara Thompson. The highlight was her compelling performance of the poem 'we remember,' setting the tone for a day filled with thoughtful engagement. During the workshop, students delved into the significance of Black history, generating insightful thoughts that were skilfully woven into a powerful poem by Cara, performed to a captivated audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned historian Dr. Onyeka Nubia took centre stage, exploring the rich diversity of British history spanning over a thousand years. He emphasised the importance of recognizing historical figures whose contributions shaped the Britain we know today. In the afternoon, students participated in roundtable discussions, contemplating ways to create a more inclusive school environment and celebrating the invaluable contributions of Black individuals throughout history.

Group Shot of students attending Black History Month Event

Cara Thompson, Nottinghamshire poet:

“It was a pleasure to deliver a workshop to the students and teachers of The Two Counties Trust in celebration of Black History. Being able to bring poetry into the mix while considering big topics like the purpose of celebrating Black History Month every year opened up the students’ conversations and creativity in such a fantastic way. Every contribution was thoughtful and unique!”

Claire Nulty, Trust Lead for PSHE:

“This year's TTCT Black History Month event was an inspirational and creative triumph for students and adults alike. The poetry workshop from Cara Thompson empowered us to write a collective poem to celebrate Black culture as well as remember Black History. The powerful talk from Dr Onyeka Nubia opened our eyes to the wealth of evidence available to us as learners to support our understanding of Black British History.”

Dr Onyeka and Cara Thompson