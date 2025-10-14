The Two Counties Trust announce partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

The Two Counties Trust is proud to announce a new partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (NARF). Together the two organisations will work to ensure every young person can confidently enjoy meals in school knowing they are safe, included and supported.

Food allergies affect an increasing number of young people and schools play a vital role in creating safe and inclusive environments. Through this partnership the duo will strengthening their Trust's approach to allergy awareness and management across all its schools.

As part of this commitment the Trust have introduced mandatory Allergen Training for all staff members. This training equips all staff with the knowledge and skills they need to support students with allergies and ensure that all members of the school community feel safe at mealtimes. To further enhance efforts, each school’s Health & Safety Link will work closely with the Trust Health & Safety Team building consistency and effectiveness in the way allergen-related issues are managed.

This partnership work is part of NARF’s Secondary Education Pilot, a national initiative designed to raise awareness of food allergies in schools and increase staff and student confidence in supporting those living with allergies.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation said: “The growing number of children and young people with diagnosed food allergies in schools means that food allergies are a significant issue in the classroom. We are delighted to be working with The Two Counties Trust on our Secondary Education Pilot. This partnership is a valuable step in raising awareness of food allergies in schools and helping staff and students feel more confident in how they support one another. We hope this work will make a meaningful difference by building safer, more inclusive school communities for young people living with allergies.”

Wesley Davies, CEO of The Two Counties Trust, said:

“At The Two Counties Trust the safety and wellbeing of our students is at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to be working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (NARF) as part of their Secondary Education Pilot. This collaboration is an important step in strengthening how we safeguard our young people with allergies and ensuring students and staff are well-informed and confident to support each other.

We are excited to be part of this national campaign and believe it has the potential to make a lasting difference by raising awareness and ultimately saving lives.”