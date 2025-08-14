The Pingle Academy sets new standards as outcomes rocket

Eleanor Smith

Students from across The Pingle Academy have been praised for setting new standards and raising the bar after achieving some of the best sets of results in the school’s recent memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Oliphant, Executive Principal, said: “At every level our students have excelled.

“76% of students secured their first choice university, with more students heading off to a Russell Group University. This is on the back of a sharp increase in the number of the very top grades, with over a third of all exams sat achieving a A* - B. In addition, our average point score significantly improved on previous years, as did the average grades that were achieved at both A level and more vocational subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it is easy to look at the headline data, it is important to recognise that today is about what this means for each and every student. Through their efforts and dedication, they are going off to some amazing opportunities and experiences.”

Katie Worrall

Katie Worrall secured straight As in Biology, Physics and Spanish and will now be heading off to the University of Oxford to study Spanish and Italian. Katie said: “I’m really pleased with these results, especially Physics, because I had to work really hard at that one. I’m not sure what I will do after for a career, but I think this degree will give me options.”

Jamie Baker also secured a host of As and a Distinction* to secure a place to read Aeronautical Engineering at Loughborough University. Jamie said: “This is something that I have wanted to do for a number of years, so I am over the moon to secure the grades that I need.”

Caring Eleanor Smith, 18, has recently undertaken work at a charity and that has inspired her to study creative expressive Art at Derby University. She secured a B in Biology and As in Geography and Politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor said: “I want to ultimately work in music therapy. I decided this was what I wanted to do after doing work experience at People Express in Swadlincote, which is a bit of a change from my original plan of studying science.”

Kathy Hardy, CEO of Affinity Learning Partnership, of which The Pingle Academy is part, said: “It is difficult to express how proud we all are of the students who collected their results today.

“They should be applauded not just for what they have achieved, but the manner in which they have achieved it. As they step into the next chapter of their lives, we have no doubt they will continue to thrive.”