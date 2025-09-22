The Outwood Family of Schools announces new partnership which will enhance student personal development

The family of schools will work in collaboration with the High Performance Foundation The Outwood Family of Schools and the High Performance Foundation have announced a new partnership to support and enhance the personal development curriculum for students across Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT). This collaboration will integrate the foundation’s Game Plan school resources into OGAT's new suite of personal development curriculum provision, empowering young people to build crucial life skills.

The Game Plan programme, which uses the power of storytelling and role models from the acclaimed High Performance podcast, hosted by Jake Humphrey, is designed to support students in developing the mindsets they need to improve their wellbeing and develop employability skills to thrive in life. To date, the High Performance Foundation has supported 28,000 young people and has a strategic vision to reach one million by 2030.

The programme includes three key modules:

Transitions: Helps students navigate pivotal moments in their lives.

Employability: Equips them with the skills needed for the workplace.

Mindsets: Focuses on building mental strength and resilience.

Each module features six sessions delivered through inspiring video content, lesson plans, teacher presentations, and other classroom resources. Topics covered include motivation, teamwork, problem-solving, and taking responsibility. The resources were developed with input from education specialists, consultants, and teachers from across the UK.

Chloe Dannatt, CEO and Co-Founder of the High Performance Foundation, said: "We’re thrilled to see Game Plan being rolled out across OGAT schools.

"This partnership is about more than resources; it’s about giving young people the tools to build resilience, confidence, and mental strength that will serve them throughout their lives. We’re excited to be working with OGAT to empower the next generation to unlock their potential both in and out of the classroom."

Lee Wilson, CEO at OGAT, added: “A key priority for our Trust was reimagining our curriculum, placing personal development and holistic growth at its heart; an entitlement for every student. Our students' voices, alongside partners like the High Performance Foundation, helped us create a bespoke curriculum. This empowers students to be their best selves, developing the heartset, mindset, and skillset essential for their ambitions in adult life.”