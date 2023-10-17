It comes as the Derby school celebrates International School Library Month

The library is a safe place where pupils can learn mindfulness and how to overcome stress and anxiety at a Derby school.

Murray Park School uses its library as so much more than a place for reading, offering meditation, events from around the world, murder mysteries, a chance to learn British Sign Language, a place to discuss books and mindfulness with art intervention.

It comes as schools across the country celebrate International School Library Month throughout October.

Librarian Katia Makasis explained that they do all they can to encourage pupils to continue reading, with competitions and challenges which the whole school can take part in. They also have library sessions as part of the school curriculum.

It is a place where they can do some of their homework, relax and learn a new skill and it is open at lunch and break times.

Pupils at the school also act as the library managers, helping to teach their peers new skills and keeping the room tidy.

One said: “I do this because the library is a place to do activities and learn how to read books that are challenging. You can also get your homework done and be able to socialise with your friends. I’m here every day.

“I’ve been a library manager since Year 7 as I wanted to follow in my sister’s footsteps and it is something I can put on my CV.”

Another said she liked “hanging out in the library as it’s a nice, quiet place where you can read a book and do some schoolwork.”

Librarian Katia said: “Libraries are important as it is a safe place, very good for mental health and they help with literacy as people who read books increase their vocabulary.

“Reading helps with every subject and pupils come here as they consider it a safe place where they can challenge themselves, do different activities and it’s a relaxing area.