This week is the last chance for parents of Derbyshire Year Six pupils to apply to Derbyshire County Council for a secondary school place for their child for September 2026.

Applications, which opened on Monday, August 8, are only open until midnight on Friday, October 31.

Around 8,500 year six primary school children, who were born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015, have been sent information about the application process.

Applying online is the most efficient method and also allows the council’s school admissions team to most effectively receive and gather the information it requires to allocate places.

An online application also allows parents to make changes to their preferences or amend any other details if necessary at any point up to the closing date.

Anyone who applies online will receive an email to assure them their application has been received.

When completing the application form parents are asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to attend and should consider including their child’s ‘normal area’ school as one of their preferences.

Parents who don’t include their child’s normal area school could – if that school then becomes full – find themselves being offered a place at a school further away and be liable for any costs associated with home to school transport.

Although parents have a legal right to express preferences they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school.

Applications submitted to the council after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.

Parents who fail to meet the deadline may find that the school they want their child to go to is full. Any parents who are a refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.

To make a difficult secondary school choice easier, we have created a ranking of the best and the worst performing Derbyshire secondaries based on the 2025 English and maths GCSE results.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths are one of the key measures of secondary school performance.

We looked at the percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above (similar to high grade or low grade B in the old grading) in English and maths across Derbyshire secondary schools.

The list below shows 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths and 10 with the lowest scores. We have also looked at the number of KS4 students in each school.

The ranking does not include special and private schools.

The best and worst performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire according to English and maths GCSE results As applications for secondary school places close this week, we have made a ranking of the best and worst Derbyshire secondaries based on their latest English and maths GCSE results.

St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold The top performing Derbyshire school for the latest school year is St Mary's Catholic High School, located at Newbold Road. In the 2024/25 school year 73.3% of the school's students achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. The school had 206 KS4 students on its roll.

The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield 70.2% of students at Ecclesbourne School on Wirksworth Road in Duffield achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. This was the second best result in Derbyshire. The school had 238 KS4 students on its roll.

John Flamsteed Community School, Denby John Flamsteed Community School took the third spot this year. The school, located at Derby Road in Denby, saw 60.3% of its students achieve grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. The school had 156 KS4 students on its roll.